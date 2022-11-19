Living Sacrifice: Is Yours Acceptable? Lo, I Come - Barbara O'Neill

What has health got to do with spirituality? Why did Jesus take on human flesh? How can the fact of His incarnation give us hope? And what does it mean to present your body as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God? (Romans 12:1) God’s government is founded upon choice, not force. Between truth and lies is an area of deception. How can we ensure that we remain on the side of truth? Find out in this episode, as Barbara O’Neill looks at the relationship between health and spirituality.

