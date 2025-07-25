© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📹THROWBACK: Epstein’s network part of Mossad “honey pot” operation to compromise world leaders - Ex-State Dept. official
Dr. Steve Pieczenik, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State serving under Henry Kissinger, exposed how Jeffrey Epstein compromised powerful figures to secure their unconditional support for Israel back in 2019.
