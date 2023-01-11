UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: Los antecedentes del Holocausto

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish
More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
El hecho que los prelados católicos aprobaran a Hitler, y sus declaraciones acerca de “librar al mundo de los judíos”, parece increíble. No obstante, tan solo refleja la forma en que el catolicismo ha tratado a los judíos en el transcurso de la historia. Hitler justificaba su “solución final” declarando que la iglesia había oprimido y matado a judíos durante siglos. Cuán asombroso resulta que los que afirman ser los seguidores de Cristo, y sucesores de Pedro, pudieran “perseguir a la raza de la cual provinieron Pedro y Jesús”.3 Sin embargo, lo hicieron en el nombre de Cristo y creían que eso los justificaba.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.