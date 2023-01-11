Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: Los antecedentes del Holocausto
The Berean Call
Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


El hecho que los prelados católicos aprobaran a Hitler, y sus declaraciones acerca de “librar al mundo de los judíos”, parece increíble. No obstante, tan solo refleja la forma en que el catolicismo ha tratado a los judíos en el transcurso de la historia. Hitler justificaba su “solución final” declarando que la iglesia había oprimido y matado a judíos durante siglos. Cuán asombroso resulta que los que afirman ser los seguidores de Cristo, y sucesores de Pedro, pudieran “perseguir a la raza de la cual provinieron Pedro y Jesús”.3 Sin embargo, lo hicieron en el nombre de Cristo y creían que eso los justificaba.


