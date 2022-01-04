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Boris Le Lay : Covid-22 (son amélioré)
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15 views • January 04, 2022
Sujets abordés :
Origine du Covid - Peter Daszak et Bill Gates - Programme d'armement biologique - Quand la Chine perd la face - Le Système joue sa survie - Vatican II (pacte des Catacombes) - La terreur permanente - Mise en place d'une structure mondiale à visée communiste – Klaus Schwab - Lavage des cerveaux et désastre climatique - Élections : future fraude à grande échelle.
Source vidéo (publiée le 30 décembre 2021):
https://rumble.com/vrnam1-covid22.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
J’en ai profité pour monter le son, qui était un faible.
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Origine du Covid - Peter Daszak et Bill Gates - Programme d'armement biologique - Quand la Chine perd la face - Le Système joue sa survie - Vatican II (pacte des Catacombes) - La terreur permanente - Mise en place d'une structure mondiale à visée communiste – Klaus Schwab - Lavage des cerveaux et désastre climatique - Élections : future fraude à grande échelle.
Source vidéo (publiée le 30 décembre 2021):
https://rumble.com/vrnam1-covid22.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
J’en ai profité pour monter le son, qui était un faible.
================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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