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Chernobyl, Parasites, The Russians, and War
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120 views • March 10, 2022
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
It's an action-packed Thursday with the first stop being Chernobyl. Haven't we heard this nuclear warning before? Like, 40 years ago? Our glorious leaders in Washington continue to spend like drunken sailors with a new omnibus spending bill that supposedly keeps the government in business past tomorrow night.
Cesar Ybarra ( @YbarraCesar91 Freedomworks.org ) joins the conversation with critique on the Omnibus Bill and what it means to us in the Great Unwashed.
David G, our Director of Global Security ( Ret. Navy SEAL & Firefighter ) is along for the entire show to add his experience and expertise.
And Dr. Jane Ruby ( Dr. Jane Ruby Show) provides insight into the "vaxx parasites" we've been hearing so much about. Hope you have a strong stomach.
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus it's day 725 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
You can watch us live 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or simply listen:
https://www.mojo50.com/
It's an action-packed Thursday with the first stop being Chernobyl. Haven't we heard this nuclear warning before? Like, 40 years ago? Our glorious leaders in Washington continue to spend like drunken sailors with a new omnibus spending bill that supposedly keeps the government in business past tomorrow night.
Cesar Ybarra ( @YbarraCesar91 Freedomworks.org ) joins the conversation with critique on the Omnibus Bill and what it means to us in the Great Unwashed.
David G, our Director of Global Security ( Ret. Navy SEAL & Firefighter ) is along for the entire show to add his experience and expertise.
And Dr. Jane Ruby ( Dr. Jane Ruby Show) provides insight into the "vaxx parasites" we've been hearing so much about. Hope you have a strong stomach.
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus it's day 725 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
You can watch us live 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or simply listen:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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