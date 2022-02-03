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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/02/22 High Blood Pressure And Low Blood Sugar Levels
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68 views • March 03, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/02/22 High Blood Pressure And Low Blood Sugar Levels
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing long lived cultures. Citing several cultures that routinely live well past 100 years. Stating they live longer because of diet and lifestyle. He also cites the story of his work on the White Rhino Project. Where he captured hundreds of white rhinos and shipped them back to the U.S. This project was designed to help save the species from extinction.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating superfoods to extend life. Recommending eating yogurt to improve digestive health, dark leafy greens, low glycemic fruits and good fats like omega 3 fatty acids. Also recommending eat avocados full of healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.
Callers
Julie has dog with kennel cough.
Jay has celica disease.
Robert has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism.
Dorian has high blood pressure and low blood sugar levels.
David has questions about his high blood pressure.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing long lived cultures. Citing several cultures that routinely live well past 100 years. Stating they live longer because of diet and lifestyle. He also cites the story of his work on the White Rhino Project. Where he captured hundreds of white rhinos and shipped them back to the U.S. This project was designed to help save the species from extinction.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating superfoods to extend life. Recommending eating yogurt to improve digestive health, dark leafy greens, low glycemic fruits and good fats like omega 3 fatty acids. Also recommending eat avocados full of healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.
Callers
Julie has dog with kennel cough.
Jay has celica disease.
Robert has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism.
Dorian has high blood pressure and low blood sugar levels.
David has questions about his high blood pressure.
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