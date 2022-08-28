ENGINE RUNS ON WATER

99Percent





August 25, 2022





In the 1998, this man Stanley Meyer made a water - powered car, and then died mysteriously.

Normal people invent something huge and system breaking, and then all of sudden they drop dead.





I wonder what could happen if these inventions were not suppressed, but unfortunately big oil companies know there’s no $$$ to be made.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/oj9WhGht9yE1/



