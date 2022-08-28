ENGINE RUNS ON WATER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
99Percent
August 25, 2022
In the 1998, this man Stanley Meyer made a water - powered car, and then died mysteriously.
Normal people invent something huge and system breaking, and then all of sudden they drop dead.
I wonder what could happen if these inventions were not suppressed, but unfortunately big oil companies know there’s no $$$ to be made.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/oj9WhGht9yE1/