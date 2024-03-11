Most Moral Army In The World Doing What They Know Best – Exposing Their Vile Behaviour&Who The Real Terrorist Are!!!

"If Israelis don't want to be accused of being like the nazis, they simply need to stop behaving like the nazis" - Norman Finkelstein

Evil cannot hide its true identity forever. Israel has shown its true colors.

IDF should be again declared internationally as a terrorist group.

Source :

Richard Medhurst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuFh8oJ5QxA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YGnEpMwdCk&t=229s

https://rumble.com/v4bh85b-israelis-film-their-own-crimes.html