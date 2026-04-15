Protect Women's Sports - Jennifer Sey - Freedom Alive® Ep178

Title IX was established in 1972 to help protect equality in women’s sports. But now we seem to be going backwards. Jennifer Sey was a seven-time member of the U.S. Women's National Team, the 1986 U.S. Women's All-Around National Champion and the 1986 U.S. Olympic Committee Athlete of the Year. So as a retired National Champion elite gymnast, Jennifer has lived in that world. And now Jennifer is not only speaking up against the abuse in sports, but she is fighting to stop males from intruding in women’s sports.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered April 12, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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