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Absolutely NO Reason For The Vaccine Mandates
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120 views • January 11, 2022
Simply put: there is absolutely NO reason for the Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Passports. NO reason. None. Zero. Nil. Nada!
Nowadays, instead of saying “we’ll circle back”, she simply does NOT answer the questions. She just goes round and round reciting scripts and lies that are so lame, a five year old could see through them. She is the perfect spokesperson for this demented administration, one not fit to lead a small village, let alone the most powerful country in the world! Wake up America!
Nowadays, instead of saying “we’ll circle back”, she simply does NOT answer the questions. She just goes round and round reciting scripts and lies that are so lame, a five year old could see through them. She is the perfect spokesperson for this demented administration, one not fit to lead a small village, let alone the most powerful country in the world! Wake up America!
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