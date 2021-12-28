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NEW COVID 'SCARIANT' FACT OR FICTION WITH SAYER JI AND ANDREW KAUFMAN, M.D.
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142 views • December 28, 2021
The world faces more lockdowns, travel restrictions, and coerced vaccinations as the WHO announces the sudden appearance of a new, potentially deadly strain. Whats going on? Hear from one of the worlds leading experts on the topic, and dive deep into an uncensored discussion between Sayer Ji and Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
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Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook Page> https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group> https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica
Sign up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://bit.ly/shalijitsavingsclub
Donate > https://bit.ly/donatetodrandy
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook Page> https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group> https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica
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