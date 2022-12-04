Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Middle Schoolers in Canada Identify as Cats -- does anyone remember THAT Growing Up?
154 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Justin Trudeau and Canada is turning into a progressive health scape, where values that work are being undermined by "progressive" stupidity, with middle school children identifying as cats in Canada's most conservative province of Alberta, people seeking adult size litter boxes, and euthanasia for the mentally ill being encouraged by the government.#canada #furries #catidentity #trudeau


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
free speechprogressivesgunshate speechjustin trudeaucanadaus politicsconservatismcatsmaidtrans activistprogressive politicsfurrysidentifying as a catadult size litter boxesmiddle schoolersmedically assisted suicideprogressive dystopia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket