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Vaxx Injured Athlete Speaks Out: Triathlete's Life Destroyed By Covid Bioweapon Jab
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283 views • February 19, 2022
The death shot has crippled Suzanna Newell, a previously avid triathlon runner, and competitive endurance biker. Doctors have diagnosed her with an autoimmune disease and small-fiber polyneuropathy, which includes symptoms of imbalance, joint pains and tinnitus, and the constant sensation of pins-and-needles on her skin. Newell has refused to let this affliction stop her and has dedicated her time to the small non-profit called React-19, which supports research into COVID-19 vaccination injuries.
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