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Dr. Christina Parks’ Testimony on the Unscientific Foolishness of ‘Vaccine’ Mandates
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101 views • August 31, 2021
Posted 28August2021 Fly Nubian Queen "This PhD’s testimony on the jab has Congressmen shaking in their boots": Michigan HB4471
Less than nine minutes of intelligent argumentation from a Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology testifying on August 19 in favor of Michigan HB4471, which would “prohibit discrimination against an employee or volunteer who declines or has not received certain vaccinations, including for COVID-19.”
Her testimony is eloquent. Besides speaking directly to relevant scientific facts within her own competency, she also dared to point out the prudence of a healthy mistrust of the government when it comes to issues of medicine and health. She specifically cites the infamous Tuskegee Study, which victimized black men (Dr. Parks is herself black).
Less than nine minutes of intelligent argumentation from a Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology testifying on August 19 in favor of Michigan HB4471, which would “prohibit discrimination against an employee or volunteer who declines or has not received certain vaccinations, including for COVID-19.”
Her testimony is eloquent. Besides speaking directly to relevant scientific facts within her own competency, she also dared to point out the prudence of a healthy mistrust of the government when it comes to issues of medicine and health. She specifically cites the infamous Tuskegee Study, which victimized black men (Dr. Parks is herself black).
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