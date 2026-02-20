When you create a system where one man can chain up another man, you create ABUSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No MAN can lawfully chain up another MAN who has harmed nobody
Prisons mostly house people who have HARMED NOBODY!
They are guilty only of some BS Prohibition "Statute or Code"
Which is not "LAW" at all
These are POLICIES of a Corporation, enforced by POLICE
See where that word originates now?
POLICY enforced by POLICE
JAIL GUARD CAUGHT AB*SING INMATES!