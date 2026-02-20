When you create a system where one man can chain up another man, you create ABUSE

No MAN can lawfully chain up another MAN who has harmed nobody

Prisons mostly house people who have HARMED NOBODY!





They are guilty only of some BS Prohibition "Statute or Code"

Which is not "LAW" at all





These are POLICIES of a Corporation, enforced by POLICE

See where that word originates now?

POLICY enforced by POLICE





original video:

JAIL GUARD CAUGHT AB*SING INMATES!

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/597czumLAYo?feature=share