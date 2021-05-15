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Is This a Possible COVID Vaccine Antidote?
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463 views • May 15, 2021
AT A GLANCE...THE STORY:
With all the horrendous effects caused by the COVID vaccines, is there a possible COVID vaccine antidote?
THE IMPLICATIONS:
To be aware of natural herbs, plants or other substances which can reduce or eliminate blood coagulation and RNA replication is powerful knowledge.
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaccine-antidote-pine-needle-tea-suramin-inhibits-dna-rna-replication/
Sources:
THE ANTIDOTE w/ Dr. Mikovits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYHrmmmoX30
https://thefreedomarticles.com/not-a-vaccine-mrna-covid-vaccine-chemical-pathogen-device/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/bizarre-phenomenon-unvaccinated-getting-sick-being-around-the-covid-vaxxed/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/no-virus-isolation-sars-variants-rest-on-big-assumption/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-digital-theoretical-virus/
https://health.ucsd.edu/news/topics/suramin-autism/pages/default.aspx
https://archives.simplelists.com/nfu/msg/16539359/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/doctor-reveals-corona-effect-blood-coagulation/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/operation-coronavirus-hand-in-hand-with-nanotech-agenda/
With all the horrendous effects caused by the COVID vaccines, is there a possible COVID vaccine antidote?
THE IMPLICATIONS:
To be aware of natural herbs, plants or other substances which can reduce or eliminate blood coagulation and RNA replication is powerful knowledge.
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaccine-antidote-pine-needle-tea-suramin-inhibits-dna-rna-replication/
Sources:
THE ANTIDOTE w/ Dr. Mikovits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYHrmmmoX30
https://thefreedomarticles.com/not-a-vaccine-mrna-covid-vaccine-chemical-pathogen-device/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/bizarre-phenomenon-unvaccinated-getting-sick-being-around-the-covid-vaxxed/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/no-virus-isolation-sars-variants-rest-on-big-assumption/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-digital-theoretical-virus/
https://health.ucsd.edu/news/topics/suramin-autism/pages/default.aspx
https://archives.simplelists.com/nfu/msg/16539359/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/doctor-reveals-corona-effect-blood-coagulation/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/operation-coronavirus-hand-in-hand-with-nanotech-agenda/
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