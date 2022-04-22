Deliberate Food Destruction 04/22/2022

Pastor Stan shows us 17 Food Disruptions in today's video. Most of them are fires and there are a couple of explosions. Are all these just a few accidents or do you think there are some evil people in high places trying to destroy our food distributions.?0:00 Deliberate Food Destruction02:01 Food Destroyed by Fire06:07 Seventeen Million Chickens and Turkeys Die07:35 Fertilizer Plant Fire Threatens an Ammonium Explosion11:05 Fertilizer Shortage11:37 Shanghai Ship Port Closes12:44 Bill Gates Becomes Biggest Owner of Farmland in U.S.14:44 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112