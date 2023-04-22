Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3051b - The [DS] Empire Is Being Destroyed One Truth At A Time, Future Proves Past
161 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3051b - April 21, 2023

The [DS] Empire Is Being Destroyed One Truth At A Time, Future Proves Past

The [DS] empire is now being exposed and destroyed one truth at a time. The evidence is coming out that Biden and the [DS] pushed to conceal [HB] laptop which interfered in the elections. The future is now proving the past. The people are seeing those who tell lies and those who tell the truth. As the truth continually being release the only route for the [DS] is war to try to cover all of this up. The patriots are counting on this and this is exactly where the [DS] is bringing us.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!! 





Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket