TruNews - 7/12/21*

Jul 12, 2021BOLTON’S MUSTACHE MARCHES ON: WOULD U.S. INVADE CUBA, HAITI, AND VENEZUELA?Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team respond to unrest taking place in Cuba, as promised by former Ambassador John Bolton as part of the Troika of Tyranny. Haiti is also the focus, as more information on the 28 man hit team sent to kill the island’s president comes to light. Rick Wiles draws on his twenty-plus-year career as a citizen journalist to share the real reason for the US involvement in Cuba and Haiti.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/12/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror