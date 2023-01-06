Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/2023-hidden-treasures-revealed/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have the prophetic word for 2023, but it is really what we call a “Now Prophetic Word” that will extend over the next few months.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share an overview The LORD showed me about His plan to release hidden treasures and blessings — including financial ones."
