Biblical Tree Remains, new series part 1

Biblical Tree Remains, new series part 1Please adjust your video quality if its at a low-resolution, it looks like it uploaded at 140p ?Please comment here and let me know how the video quality is for you, thank you.Also, please let me know if you watched the entire video, this is important to do so because everything I will show in the video to help you see is summed up at the end so you will can see what I was trying to show you...It took me18 tries to upload this 21 minuet video due to being in the sticks, hopefully part 2-3-4, etc will load faster.I may have to cut videos down to 10-15minutes.Thank you all for watching.I gain nothing worldly from doing this work, I only do it to show you the truth and to hopefully bring you closer to Christ, this is my only motivation...Shared from and subscribe to:Hangman1128