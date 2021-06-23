© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biblical Tree Remains, new series part 1
Follow
3
Share
Report
111 views • June 23, 2021
Biblical Tree Remains, new series part 1
Please adjust your video quality if its at a low-resolution, it looks like it uploaded at 140p ?
Please comment here and let me know how the video quality is for you, thank you.
Also, please let me know if you watched the entire video, this is important to do so because everything I will show in the video to help you see is summed up at the end so you will can see what I was trying to show you...
It took me18 tries to upload this 21 minuet video due to being in the sticks, hopefully part 2-3-4, etc will load faster.
I may have to cut videos down to 10-15minutes.
Thank you all for watching.
I gain nothing worldly from doing this work, I only do it to show you the truth and to hopefully bring you closer to Christ, this is my only motivation...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hangman1128
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg
Please adjust your video quality if its at a low-resolution, it looks like it uploaded at 140p ?
Please comment here and let me know how the video quality is for you, thank you.
Also, please let me know if you watched the entire video, this is important to do so because everything I will show in the video to help you see is summed up at the end so you will can see what I was trying to show you...
It took me18 tries to upload this 21 minuet video due to being in the sticks, hopefully part 2-3-4, etc will load faster.
I may have to cut videos down to 10-15minutes.
Thank you all for watching.
I gain nothing worldly from doing this work, I only do it to show you the truth and to hopefully bring you closer to Christ, this is my only motivation...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hangman1128
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.