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President Trump's Immigration Proposal: A "White Supremacist Ransom Note"
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41 views • April 04, 2021
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3977/president-trumps-immigration-proposal-a-white-supremacist-ransom-note
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3977-president-trumps-immigration-proposal-a-white-supremacist-ransom-note
President Donald Trump's latest immigration proposal calls for a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants, $25 billion in funding for the wall and an end to both chain migration and the visa lottery program. While many Trump supporters are incredibly angry with the President's amnesty proposal, a surprising number of Democrats and illegal alien amnesty groups also have rejected the deal.
Greisa Martinez Rosas, Advocacy Director for United We Dream and potential beneficiary of the Dream Act, said: “Let’s call this proposal for what it is: a white supremacist ransom note. Trump and Stephen Miller killed DACA and created the crisis that immigrant youth are facing. They have taken immigrant youth hostage, pitting us against our own parents, Black immigrants and our communities in exchange for our dignity. To Miller and Trump’s white supremacist proposal, immigrant youth say: No."
Article: https://unitedwedream.org/2018/01/immigrant-youth-trumps-white-supremacist-proposal-no/
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3977/president-trumps-immigration-proposal-a-white-supremacist-ransom-note
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3977-president-trumps-immigration-proposal-a-white-supremacist-ransom-note
President Donald Trump's latest immigration proposal calls for a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants, $25 billion in funding for the wall and an end to both chain migration and the visa lottery program. While many Trump supporters are incredibly angry with the President's amnesty proposal, a surprising number of Democrats and illegal alien amnesty groups also have rejected the deal.
Greisa Martinez Rosas, Advocacy Director for United We Dream and potential beneficiary of the Dream Act, said: “Let’s call this proposal for what it is: a white supremacist ransom note. Trump and Stephen Miller killed DACA and created the crisis that immigrant youth are facing. They have taken immigrant youth hostage, pitting us against our own parents, Black immigrants and our communities in exchange for our dignity. To Miller and Trump’s white supremacist proposal, immigrant youth say: No."
Article: https://unitedwedream.org/2018/01/immigrant-youth-trumps-white-supremacist-proposal-no/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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