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CBD With An Expert-Lauren Ruth-Part 1
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7 views • August 27, 2019
Special Guest, Lauren Ruth, discusses CBD with Red Eyed Widow in his garden. This is Part 1 of 3.
Special Guest:
Website:
HealthFreedomCommunity.com
Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/HealthFreedomCBD
Website:
http://www.gentlemenstoners.com
Gentlemen Stoners:
Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/gentlemenstoners
Twitter- http://www.twitter.com/gentlemenstoners
GAB-
https://gab.com/gentlemenstoners
TheWeedTube-
https://www.theweedtube.com/User/gentlemenstoners/
Facebook-
https://www.facebook.com/Gentlemen-Stoners-473217546537114/
R.Widow:
Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/R.Widow
Twitter- http://www.twitter.com/redeyedwidow
Oregon Cannabis:
Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/OregonCannabis
Twitter- http://www.twitter.com/OregonCanna
SouthernOregon420:
Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/SouthernOregon420
Special Guest:
Website:
HealthFreedomCommunity.com
Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/HealthFreedomCBD
Website:
http://www.gentlemenstoners.com
Gentlemen Stoners:
Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/gentlemenstoners
Twitter- http://www.twitter.com/gentlemenstoners
GAB-
https://gab.com/gentlemenstoners
TheWeedTube-
https://www.theweedtube.com/User/gentlemenstoners/
Facebook-
https://www.facebook.com/Gentlemen-Stoners-473217546537114/
R.Widow:
Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/R.Widow
Twitter- http://www.twitter.com/redeyedwidow
Oregon Cannabis:
Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/OregonCannabis
Twitter- http://www.twitter.com/OregonCanna
SouthernOregon420:
Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/SouthernOregon420
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