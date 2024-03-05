Create New Account
Dog Wants To Say Hello To The Newborn Baby l Kritter Klub
High Hopes
3090 Subscribers
58 views
Published 16 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Mar 3, 2024


Handsome dog gets obsessive over a new born baby in the house. A dog trainer came to solve the problem... Will the baby and the dog become besties? Watch it in the video!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8rqD6Wyhd0

