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Biden used to oppose this, but he's now reversing | Newsmax TV report with Rep. Jody Hice
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320 views • January 29, 2021
SCOTUS: As reports surfaced that President Joe Biden put together a commission on exploring reform for the Supreme Court, many are wondering if this has anything to do with his back-and-forth non-comments on 'packing the court' for Democratic political gain. Newsmax TV's Bob Sellers and Heather Childers speak with White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson and Rep. Jody Hice about Biden's plans. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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