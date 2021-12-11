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"Monopoly on Violence" with The Free Thought Project Co-Founder Jason Bassler
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30 views • December 11, 2021
In this episode, we talk to Jason Bassler, the Co-Founder of the Free Thought Project and the Founder of Police the Police. Jason and his organizations were the focus of an intense censorship campaign that impacted hundreds of media outlets during the purge of 2018. Since then, Jason has refused to give up and is continuing his efforts to provide the type of information that the mainstream establishment doesn't want you to see. We have a great conversation about the implications of censorship, the idea of Voluntaryism, why humans feel the need to have authority, and open the door for a conversation about living in a world without government. Please follow and support Jason and the Free Thought Project at the links below and on pretty much all social media platforms:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com
Join/Donate:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/tftp-membership/
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
https://thefreethoughtproject.com
Join/Donate:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/tftp-membership/
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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