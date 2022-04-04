Claus Schwab is a Nazi with a Nazi accent Someone should smash an egg on that Bald Head of his. We should not let this cockroach Nazi Asshole run around the World cheering on our Mass Extinction. .

Probably the biggest Nazi I have seen ever. Hitler aside. Why don't the White Hats use their heart attack machine and take this MF out ? Ok I will accept a direct energy weapon instead. Why don't we use the one that melted the engine blocks on those cars in the Paradise Fire in California a couple of years ago. Remember that ? Or the one that took down the residential tower in Florida last year. Either one will work. Just make sure you hit that shiny Bald Head. Please do not miss. If I have to listen to the Mo Fooker again I may have to slit my wrists. And that would not be pretty. So I am not going to do that. Now should someone slit the Big Bald Headed Nazis wrists ? Well I am not advocating that. I like the direct energy weapons better. Especially the one that melted those car blocks in that fire .