© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Claus Schwab is a Nazi with a Nazi accent Someone should smash an egg on that Bald Head of his. We should not let this cockroach Nazi Asshole run around the World cheering on our Mass Extinction. .
Follow
0
Share
Report
157 views • April 04, 2022
Probably the biggest Nazi I have seen ever. Hitler aside. Why don't the White Hats use their heart attack machine and take this MF out ? Ok I will accept a direct energy weapon instead. Why don't we use the one that melted the engine blocks on those cars in the Paradise Fire in California a couple of years ago. Remember that ? Or the one that took down the residential tower in Florida last year. Either one will work. Just make sure you hit that shiny Bald Head. Please do not miss. If I have to listen to the Mo Fooker again I may have to slit my wrists. And that would not be pretty. So I am not going to do that. Now should someone slit the Big Bald Headed Nazis wrists ? Well I am not advocating that. I like the direct energy weapons better. Especially the one that melted those car blocks in that fire .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.