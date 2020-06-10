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François Gervais - L'effet de serre remis en question
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0 view • June 10, 2020
Import YT 7 mai 2015 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XDdfCLY3TI
Chaîne YT Solidarité et Progrès : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWiO6cBQrCXLeuVdnO6F2Wg
Conférence-débat avec François Gervais, physicien, spécialiste de thermodynamique, dénonce la théorie officielle sur le réchauffement climatique. Primé par l’Académie des Sciences, il a récemment été choisi comme rapporteur critique par le GIEC.
Chaîne YT Solidarité et Progrès : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWiO6cBQrCXLeuVdnO6F2Wg
Conférence-débat avec François Gervais, physicien, spécialiste de thermodynamique, dénonce la théorie officielle sur le réchauffement climatique. Primé par l’Académie des Sciences, il a récemment été choisi comme rapporteur critique par le GIEC.
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