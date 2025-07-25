BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Importance of Iodine - Parasitic Cysts - Endometriosis Cause MiX by TPQ
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
80 followers
1
130 views • 1 day ago

::::bentonite clay is the same like zeolite clay and less popular but I prefer self made activated charcoal as an absorber but bentonite clay is also good. I dont drink or eat bentonite clay I apply it on the skin also one the things I used to detox the vaxxed(I put it on their head like a mask sometimes or you can do it on other places on the body away from the eyes afcourse  , I think clays are better to apply on the skin than to eat or drink them. much safer , be aware of zeolite infused with nanotech since its popular for people who want to detox from the nanotech

check out the health solution playlist for other health solutions

Keywords
parasitesiodinetumorscysttumoursimportance of iodineparasitic cystsendometriosis cause
Chapters

00:00chapter 1

01:07chapter 2

02:03chapter 3

03:15chapter 4

04:11chapter 5

