The Doorways (choose)

The bible speaks of two doorways we can open and enter into. Cain made his choice by killing his brother Abel as sin was crouching at his door. Jesus knocks at another door and if one opens this door (the door of our hearts) Jesus will come into us and have fellowship with us. (Gen.4:7-Rev.3:20)