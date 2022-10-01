Create New Account
NIGHT SHADOWS 09302022 -- October Surprise, Ian, Weather Warfare, Putin, Ukraine
370 views
channel image
NIGHT SHADOWS
Published 2 months ago |

We made it through September, or so it seems, but debate about when the High Holy Days began, much war talk, with Putin & Company playing the Nuke Card, NATO and Babylon saying they will not allow Russia to steal anymore land and will oppose Russia in all ways possible. There seems to be a lot of news in the background, with NATO saying today that they will not acknowledge Putin's recognition of Ukraine territory and so it goes. It appears we are watching a "slow burn" WW3. We also have hurricane Ian and the huge damage it did to Florida and more proof this was "weather warfare" as it took out a key agricultural business facility. Then we have the Sun anomalies. We also have more Torah Code news and much more....

