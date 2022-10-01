NIGHT SHADOWS 09302022 -- October Surprise, Ian, Weather Warfare, Putin, Ukraine

We made it through September, or so it seems, but debate about when the High Holy Days began, much war talk, with Putin & Company playing the Nuke Card, NATO and Babylon saying they will not allow Russia to steal anymore land and will oppose Russia in all ways possible. There seems to be a lot of news in the background, with NATO saying today that they will not acknowledge Putin's recognition of Ukraine territory and so it goes. It appears we are watching a "slow burn" WW3. We also have hurricane Ian and the huge damage it did to Florida and more proof this was "weather warfare" as it took out a key agricultural business facility. Then we have the Sun anomalies. We also have more Torah Code news and much more....
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.