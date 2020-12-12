© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TX Law Suit Turned Down by US Supreme Court
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • December 12, 2020
Bro Thom expresses his disappointment with the US Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the TX law suit against GA, PA, MI and WI over their changing election rules in violation of their own State Constitutions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.