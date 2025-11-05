North of the Dobropolsky Outcrop of the Pokrovsky Direction

The (Russian) Smuglyanka detachment celebrates a double holiday with intense work, setting up FABs.

More: ❗️Ukrainian military admit that they may suffer a heavy defeat due to the encirclement of their positions by Russian forces in Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov (Ukrainian names - Pokrovsk and Mirnograd respectively), writes the newspaper Bild citing sources in the Ukrainian army and intelligence services.

As the newspaper notes, although Kyiv officially claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to "hold" both settlements, "internal analysis shows a different picture."

Adding:

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grushko:

During NATO alliance exercises, scenarios such as blocking the Kaliningrad region are practiced. There is active militarization of the region, with coalition forces and means being pumped in. Under these conditions, it is very difficult to see potential for dialogue aimed at reducing tensions.

Moreover, NATO countries, unlike us, do not demonstrate openness to conducting honest and equal discussions on ways to de-escalate in the region. In this regard, we will use all opportunities of international legal and other nature to ensure the national security and interests of our country.