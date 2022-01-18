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The Curse Is The Result of Original Sin of Adam
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30 views • January 18, 2022
Romans 5:18
“Therefore as by the offence of one judgment came upon all men to condemnation; even so by the righteousness of one the free gift came upon all men unto justification of life.”
King James Version
“Therefore as by the offence of one judgment came upon all men to condemnation; even so by the righteousness of one the free gift came upon all men unto justification of life.”
King James Version
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