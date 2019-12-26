© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NSA Naples Christmas Tree Lighting
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • December 26, 2019
Credit: Seaman Delaney Jensen | Date Taken: 12/06/2019
The NSA Naples community celebrated the annual Christmas Tree Lighting with musical performances, a holiday market and food vendors on December 6 2019 at NSA Naples Support Site Village Forum. (U.S. Navy Video made by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Delaney Jensen)
The NSA Naples community celebrated the annual Christmas Tree Lighting with musical performances, a holiday market and food vendors on December 6 2019 at NSA Naples Support Site Village Forum. (U.S. Navy Video made by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Delaney Jensen)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.