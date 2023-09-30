Create New Account
Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Save the date for a Special Announcement Oct 9th
Published Yesterday

Robert F. Kennedy Jr says to save the date on Oct 9th. Save the Date, Save the Country.

Perhaps it has something to do with this?? Exclusive article says he going to run as an independent:

https://www.mediaite.com/politics/exclusive-robert-f-kennedy-jr-planning-to-announce-independent-run/


@RobertKennedyJr

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1707873054766829716?s=20

announcementpresidential candidaterobert f kennedy jr

