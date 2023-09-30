Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Save the date for a Special Announcement Oct 9th

Robert F. Kennedy Jr says to save the date on Oct 9th. Save the Date, Save the Country.
Perhaps it has something to do with this?? Exclusive article says he going to run as an independent:
https://www.mediaite.com/politics/exclusive-robert-f-kennedy-jr-planning-to-announce-independent-run/
@RobertKennedyJr
https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1707873054766829716?s=20
