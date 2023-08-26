Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Are There So Many Fires? Dr. David Martin Unveils What He Thinks Is Behind It
channel image
GalacticStorm
2101 Subscribers
Shop now
1014 views
Published a day ago

MAN IN AMERICA PODCAST | Why Are There So Many Fires?

Dr. David Martin Unveils What He Thinks Is Behind It

The whole world seems like it's on fire. Fires are ravaging Maui, Canada, Greece, France — you name it. But when you dig deeper, something's off.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1695465983178146230

Keywords
hawaiistate controlcanada firesmaui firesresponse timeland appropriationreallocating resources

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket