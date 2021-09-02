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Awakening to our Spirit Potential
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42 views • September 02, 2021
Overview of the spiritual perspective during this time of planetary awakening from The URANTIA Book—a revelation of divine truth from the higher realms, and the Correcting Time we are presently in to overcome what has occurred to take us off the divine plan of evolution
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