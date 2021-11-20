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Treating Long-Haul Syndrome (Dr.Peter McCullough)
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607 views • November 20, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/20/treating-long-haul-syndrome.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211120&mid=DM1047279&rid=1327807063

https://www.youtube.com/embed/3AgvHVOo2Hg?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1

Long-haul syndrome refers to symptoms that persist for four or more weeks after an initial COVID-19 infection
Board-certified internist and cardiologist and editor of two medical journals Dr. Peter McCullough discusses potential treatments for long-haul syndrome
McCullough uses full-dose aspirin — 325 milligrams a day — in almost everyone with long COVID syndrome who doesn’t have a major blood clot, in addition to other medications
A better alternative to aspirin is digestive fibrinolytic enzymes like lumbrokinase and serrapeptase; anyone who had COVID-19, especially with significant symptoms, should consider taking digestive fibrinolytic enzymes to be sure you don’t have any clotting
An alternative to determine if clotting is occurring is a test called D-dimer, although it can be pricey
FLCCC’s I-RECOVER protocol can be downloaded in full, giving you step-by-step instructions on how to treat long-haul COVID syndrome and/or reactions from COVID-19 injections
Long COVID, also known as long-haul COVID, chronic COVID or long-haul syndrome, refers to symptoms that persist for four or more weeks after an initial COVID-19 infection.1 Board-certified internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough discusses potential treatments for long-haul COVID in the video above,2 including which tests may be necessary and when to seek emergency medical care.

Many of the symptoms can also mirror those caused by COVID-19 shots, and McCullough details the four categories of COVID-19 shot-injury syndromes that he’s seen in his practice. While anyone can experience long COVID, those who are sick enough to be hospitalized in the ICU are most often affected.

According to McCullough, 50% of this group will have manifestations of long COVID syndrome. “So the sicker someone is, and the longer the duration of COVID, the more likely they are to have long COVID syndrome. That’s the reason why we like early treatment. We shorten the duration of symptoms and there’s less of a chance for long COVID syndrome.”3

Common Symptoms of Long COVID
Signs and symptoms of long COVID, which persist for four weeks or more after you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19, include:4

Fatigue

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Memory, concentration or sleep problems

Muscle pain or headache

Fast or pounding heartbeat

Loss of smell or taste

Depression or anxiety

Fever

Dizziness when you stand

Worsened symptoms after physical or mental activities

These symptoms are a result of damage to the following body systems:5

Pulmonary/lungs
Immune/allergy
Mitochondria/energy system
Heart
Central/Peripheral nervous system
According to McCullough, a paper presented by Dr. Bruce Patterson at the International COVID Summit in Rome, September 12 to 14, 2021, showed that in “individuals who’ve had significant COVID illness, 15 months later the s1 segment of the spike protein is recoverable from human monocytes.” He added:6

“That means the body literally has been sprayed with the virus and it spends 15 months, in a sense, trying to clean out the spike protein from our tissues. No wonder people have long COVID syndrome.”
Also...
Be on the Lookout for Blood Clots for 90 Days
Heart Problems and Neurological Issues Are Common
Supplements That Play a Role in Long COVID Syndrome
Support a Healthy Microbiome
Chronic Fatigue and Sleep Disturbances
Shot-Induced Myocarditis Is Worse Than COVID’s
Keywords
treatmentprotocolsflcccdr peter mccullough
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