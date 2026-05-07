Maria Zeee - Govt Classifies Data Centers as "National Security?"

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Daily Pulse Ep 244 | Trump's new Surgeon General pick dubbed yet another "vaccine queen," the government is now classifying data centers as military operations so rural communities can't protect themselves, and a Secret Pentagon project to merge soldiers and machines resurfaces amid fears of futuristic tech.