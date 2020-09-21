© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
L’Histoire commence sur Mars - Origines
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • September 21, 2020
https://www.andre-as.com/lrsquohistoire-commence-sur-mars---origines.html
Que nous montre la NASA, de simples illusions rocheuses ou que l'Histoire humaine trouve ses origines sur Mars ?
Artist’s impression of Mars four billion years ago
ESO Observatory
https://vimeo.com/121882577
Music : Audiomachine Licenses André.AS
Titre : Ancient Groudes
Artiste : Michael Rubino
Titre : Ancient Kingdom
Artiste : Paul Dinletir
Que nous montre la NASA, de simples illusions rocheuses ou que l'Histoire humaine trouve ses origines sur Mars ?
Artist’s impression of Mars four billion years ago
ESO Observatory
https://vimeo.com/121882577
Music : Audiomachine Licenses André.AS
Titre : Ancient Groudes
Artiste : Michael Rubino
Titre : Ancient Kingdom
Artiste : Paul Dinletir
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.