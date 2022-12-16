RCMP Foreign Interference Investigators Visit Wenzhou Friendship Society

https://gnews.org/articles/591126
摘要：12/11/2022 Global News: RCMP national security officers descended on the CCP's Wenzhou Friendship Society on Saturday. Police also visited locations in the Toronto area to investigate the society member's coercion of Chinese community members, said a source close to the investigation.
