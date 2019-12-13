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WOMM 12-13-19 Good News
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5 views • December 13, 2019
Good news from the last few days include 33 members of a child abuse group on WhatsApp were arrested in 11 countries. 11 Eastern European women and 1 child were rescued from brothels in Luton. 124 suspects arrested in a Florida prostitution sting called 'Operation Santa's Naughty List'.
My Minds - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
The Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
WhatsApp story - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50737387
11 women rescued - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7781201/Police-11-Eastern-European-women-child-Luton-brothels.html
Prostitution sting - https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-detectives-arrest-124-suspects-in-prostitution-sting-dubbed-operation-santas-naughty-list_3172271.html
NY Post story of prostitution sting - https://nypost.com/2019/12/12/disney-security-guard-pga-tour-golfer-among-124-charged-in-florida-prostitution-sting/
My Minds - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
The Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
WhatsApp story - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50737387
11 women rescued - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7781201/Police-11-Eastern-European-women-child-Luton-brothels.html
Prostitution sting - https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-detectives-arrest-124-suspects-in-prostitution-sting-dubbed-operation-santas-naughty-list_3172271.html
NY Post story of prostitution sting - https://nypost.com/2019/12/12/disney-security-guard-pga-tour-golfer-among-124-charged-in-florida-prostitution-sting/
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