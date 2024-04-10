8th April false alarm, but stay vigilant!

What happened during or soon after the total solar eclipse on 8th April? Nothing significant. Do not listen to any predictions coming out of the mouths of Christians who say or imply that they have prophetic insight or gifts. Christianity is a misleading, counterfeit version of the original revolutionary organization and mission established by the world’s greatest liberator whose name is Yeshua, which implies “Liberator” in Hebrew. Here is my track record of predictions: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TFU88zKzyxAX/
