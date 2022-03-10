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SABATON - The Attack of the Dead Men (Official Lyric Video)
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51 views • March 10, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AFdwoyNT24&;t=236s | HISTORIC FACT
”During the Battle of Osowiec Fortress in 1915, German Field Marshal Paul Von Hindenburg ordered the bombardment of the fortress with an artillery barrage of chlorine gas to eradicate the 900 Russian defenders. After the bombardment 7,000 German soldiers advanced upon the fortress expecting little to no resistance when 100 disfigured Russians, coughing up blood and pieces of their own lungs, surprised the Germans with a counter-charge. The zombie-like Russians opened fire and attacked the Germans with affixed bayonets causing mass panic and forced the Germans to flee back into their own traps inflicting more casualties. The remaining Russian defenders who survived the gas attacks seized the opportunity to raze the fortress and withdraw while the Germans hesitated. "The Attack of the Dead Men" spawned German legends about unkillable Russian soldiers rising from the dead to fight.”
The Attack of the Dead Men LYRICS
”Turmoil at the front
Wilhelm's forces on the hunt
There’s a thunder in the east
It’s an attack of the deceased
They’ve been facing poison gas
7000 charge en masse
Turn the tide of the attack
And force the enemy to turn back
And that’s when the dead men are marching again
Osowiec then and again
Attack of the dead, hundred men
Facing the lead once again
Hundred men
Charge again
Die again
Two combatants spar
Hindenburg against the Tsar
Move in 12 battalions large
Into a Russian counter-charge
They’ll be fighting for their lives
As their enemy revives
Russians won’t surrender, no
Striking fear into their foe”
”During the Battle of Osowiec Fortress in 1915, German Field Marshal Paul Von Hindenburg ordered the bombardment of the fortress with an artillery barrage of chlorine gas to eradicate the 900 Russian defenders. After the bombardment 7,000 German soldiers advanced upon the fortress expecting little to no resistance when 100 disfigured Russians, coughing up blood and pieces of their own lungs, surprised the Germans with a counter-charge. The zombie-like Russians opened fire and attacked the Germans with affixed bayonets causing mass panic and forced the Germans to flee back into their own traps inflicting more casualties. The remaining Russian defenders who survived the gas attacks seized the opportunity to raze the fortress and withdraw while the Germans hesitated. "The Attack of the Dead Men" spawned German legends about unkillable Russian soldiers rising from the dead to fight.”
The Attack of the Dead Men LYRICS
”Turmoil at the front
Wilhelm's forces on the hunt
There’s a thunder in the east
It’s an attack of the deceased
They’ve been facing poison gas
7000 charge en masse
Turn the tide of the attack
And force the enemy to turn back
And that’s when the dead men are marching again
Osowiec then and again
Attack of the dead, hundred men
Facing the lead once again
Hundred men
Charge again
Die again
Two combatants spar
Hindenburg against the Tsar
Move in 12 battalions large
Into a Russian counter-charge
They’ll be fighting for their lives
As their enemy revives
Russians won’t surrender, no
Striking fear into their foe”
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