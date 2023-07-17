Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The True Revival That Is Sweeping America Part Three
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
9 Subscribers
3 views
Published 12 days ago

7/16/2023

1 Timothy 4:1  True Revival sweeping the world Is The Doctrines of Demons

Intro:  We are having a revival in America.  Not of the Bible or repentance toward God. But a revival of the doctrine of demons.  Devil worship.  Not openly not even knowingly.  But if you worship yourself, your agenda, your plans, your hopes then you are worshipping the same thing the devil does.  Himself! 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket