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🔵 BIBI ON THE BRINK? - ISRAELI ELECTION DEADLOCKED🔵 1629-6P
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26 views • September 18, 2019
A senior Palestinian official says he hopes the next Israeli government “will focus on how to make peace.” Saeb Erakat spoke as initial exit polls from Tuesday’s vote showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu falling short of a majority, potentially spelling the end of his decade in power. E-Militia Article: BIBI ON THE BRINK? – ISRAELI ELECTION DEADLOCKED http://ow.ly/IHyB30pyoo7

Todd Cefaratti has been a successful entrepreneur, CEO, and conservative political activist in Washington D.C. for the past thirty years. Cefaratti is a graduate of UCLA where he received his Bachelor Arts degree in Economics and Business; he also attended Harvard Business School where he studied digital marketing. Cefaratti is a Senior Director/Consultant at one of the largest national conservative news organizations in the country with an audience over thirty million—Liftable Media. Cefaratti is also the co-founder of a new free speech social news platform, FeedMe.app. Cefaratti has also appeared on many television and radio shows, including: Fox News, For the Record with Greta Van Susteren, RT TV, The Blaze, The Rusty Humphries Show, The Washington Times, Washington Times Radio, TPNN, Newsmax.com, and many more
https://liftablemedia.com/

https://liftablemedia.com/

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