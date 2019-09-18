🔵 BIBI ON THE BRINK? - ISRAELI ELECTION DEADLOCKED🔵 1629-6P

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Todd Cefaratti has been a successful entrepreneur, CEO, and conservative political activist in Washington D.C. for the past thirty years. Cefaratti is a graduate of UCLA where he received his Bachelor Arts degree in Economics and Business; he also attended Harvard Business School where he studied digital marketing. Cefaratti is a Senior Director/Consultant at one of the largest national conservative news organizations in the country with an audience over thirty million—Liftable Media. Cefaratti is also the co-founder of a new free speech social news platform, FeedMe.app. Cefaratti has also appeared on many television and radio shows, including: Fox News, For the Record with Greta Van Susteren, RT TV, The Blaze, The Rusty Humphries Show, The Washington Times, Washington Times Radio, TPNN, Newsmax.com, and many more
https://liftablemedia.com/
https://liftablemedia.com/
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