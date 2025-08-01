© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron, Harvey Weinstein & Why “Christ Is King” Totally Broke People’s Brains
* Candace Owens is a conservative author, political commentator and activist.
* French President Emmanuel Macron is suing her for claiming his wife was born a man.
* She presents her evidence and explains why she’s looking forward to a legal battle.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 August 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-candace-owens-2025