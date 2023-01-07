The Basic Fundaments Of Spiritual Knowledge (Chapter-1)

The Basic Fundamentals Of Spiritual Knowledge

In this chapter, we'll go through the fundamentals of Spiritual Knowledge. What conducts human beings to be alive throughout their life until death. And how the Spirit communicates with their intentions in the Material Dimension, and much more.





Fundamentos Básicos del Conocimiento Espiritual

En este capítulo, repasaremos los fundamentos básicos del conocimiento espiritual.

Lo que conduce a los seres humanos a estar vivos a lo largo de la vida material hasta la muerte, y cómo el Espíritu se comunica con sus intenciones en la Dimensión Material, y mucho más.