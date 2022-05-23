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BOMBSHELL: Biden Surrendering US Sovereignty to World Health Organization
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170 views • May 23, 2022
Read Reggie Littlejohn's article here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/protect-american-freedom-from-the-world-health-organization/
In one of the most alarming developments in recent memory, the Biden administration is proposing amendments to a 2005 treaty with the World Health Organization that would effectively surrender sovereignty to the WHO in case of any so-called "health event." Jim Hale met with Reggie Littlejohn, who is one of the foremost experts on the threat of China and the designs of their close ally, the WHO.
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In one of the most alarming developments in recent memory, the Biden administration is proposing amendments to a 2005 treaty with the World Health Organization that would effectively surrender sovereignty to the WHO in case of any so-called "health event." Jim Hale met with Reggie Littlejohn, who is one of the foremost experts on the threat of China and the designs of their close ally, the WHO.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Biden_Reggie_052322
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Biden_Reggie_052322
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
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Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
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